Happy Sunday! Another warm day is in store as highs reach the upper-70s to lower-80s across the Tennessee Valley. There will be noticeably more cloud cover today as a cold front approaches from the west. Most of the day will be dry before scattered showers arrive this evening. Rain chances will continue tonight and gradually taper off before sunrise on Monday. Rainfall amounts will generally remain under a quarter of an inch.
A strong surge of cold air will begin to filter into the area on Monday as temperatures struggle to push out of the 60s during the day. Temperatures will drop like a rock Monday night, and many of us will wake up in the lower-30s by Tuesday morning. A Freeze Watch is currently in effect from 2-10 AM Tuesday.
Arctic air will continue to push into the region through the middle of the week. High temperatures will only top out in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday, while overnight lows drop into the 20s and 30s. It will feel much more like mid-December than mid-October!
Temperatures will gradually rebound by the end of the week, with dry conditions persisting through the upcoming weekend.
