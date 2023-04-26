Happy Wednesday! Rain showers will move in from west to east this morning as a weak disturbance moves across the Tennessee Valley. The rain will break out around 6 AM and gradually taper off during the early afternoon. The highest rain coverage will be across our Alabama and Georgia communities, especially this morning. The cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s for much of the day.
Another round of rain will arrive on Thursday as a low-pressure system tracks across the Southeast. Widespread rain will develop Thursday morning and continue into Friday morning before tapering off. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Thursday afternoon, but any severe threat should remain to our south. Rainfall totals of 1-1.5" will be possible Wednesday through Friday morning.
This weekend is trending drier, with only a few showers in the forecast for your Sunday. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Saturday before dropping back into the 60s by Sunday.
