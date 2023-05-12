Happy Friday! Today will feature a better chance of scattered showers and storms as more moisture moves into the region. The first round of rain will arrive during the mid-morning, with additional pop-up storms developing after 4 PM. The increased cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures in the 70s throughout the day.
Summer-like conditions will settle in for Mother's Day weekend, with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel even hotter during the middle of the day. A few showers and storms will be possible throughout the weekend, especially during the afternoon.
Rain chances will stick around early next week before a drying trend takes over by mid-week. Temperatures will return to seasonal normals Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows around 60 degrees.
