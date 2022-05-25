Mostly cloudy with scattered downpours Wednesday evening

Our Wednesday evening will feature mostly cloudy skies. Look for rounds of scattered downpours to increase across the area throughout the evening hours. Temperatures will drop thru the 70s into the 60s overnight. A bit of patchy dense fog is likely near area river valleys.
Thursday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day! A few rounds of showers & storms will likely move across the area, the first near mid-morning, and the second during the afternoon hours. Periods of torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any storms that develop. The entire area has been placed in a level 1/5 severe risk, with damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and small hail also possible. Due to the burst of heavy rain this week, pockets of ponding and flash flooding may occur in some soaked locations. High temperatures will only be in the 70s.
We will be on the backside of the low pressure on Friday. Look for a mix of clouds and some sun, but spotty passing light showers will be possible during the afternoon hours. It will be another cool day with highs only in the 60s and 70s.
Our Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic for any of your outdoor plans. Look for plenty of sunshine each day with highs warming thru the 70s & 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
We will begin a sharp warming trend back to the 90s as we move towards the middle of next week.