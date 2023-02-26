Happy Sunday! We are kicking off the day with patchy fog across the Tennessee Valley. Foggy conditions will be around until mid-morning before lifting. The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the mid 60s. A stray shower will be possible in our northern communities, but most of the area will remain dry today!
Another round of showers and storms will swing through Monday. The best chance of rain will be during the morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Ahead of the cold front, strong winds will develop across the Southeast. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for our entire coverage area Monday. Wind gusts of 40-45 mph will be possible in the valley, with even higher gusts in the mountains.
Tuesday will be the 'pick' day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.
Cloud cover and rain chances will return Wednesday afternoon as low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. Periods of heavy rain will be possible through Friday afternoon. Due to the slow-moving nature of this system, several inches of rain will be possible from Wednesday evening through Friday.
