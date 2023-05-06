Happy Saturday! We are kicking off the weekend with temperatures in the 50s under a cloudy sky. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s, with the sunshine peeking through this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible after 6 PM, but most of us will stay dry today.
Sunday will feature a better chance of rain for your weekend. The day will start off dry, with pop-up showers and storms developing after 2 PM. The latest forecast models are picking up on a complex of storms pushing in from the north during the evening. This complex of storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley between 5-10 PM ET. Have access to a radar tomorrow and have a backup plan if you have any outdoor plans!
Warm, unsettled weather will continue into early next with scattered storm chances and highs in the 80s.
