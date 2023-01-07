Happy Saturday! Temperatures are on the chilly side this morning as many of us are waking up to the 30s. Cloud cover will build into the area throughout the day, keeping temperatures around 50 degrees this afternoon. There will be the potential for a few showers after 1 PM, mainly north of the Tennessee state line. Rainfall amounts will be light and should not impact your Saturday plans!
Rain chances will increase tonight into Sunday as a cold front approaches the region. The cold front will bring plenty of moisture into the area, with rainfall amounts possibly exceeding an inch by Sunday afternoon. The rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Sunday.
Dry conditions and sunshine will return Monday. Temperatures will be close to average, with highs reaching the lower 50s. Warmer air will take over by mid-week as temperatures return to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Another weather maker will bring rain chances back to the Tennessee Valley late Thursday into Friday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.