Happy Saturday! Another mild day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as high temperatures push into the 70s this afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day as our next weather maker approaches from the west. We will stay day for your Saturday plans, but a few showers will be possible tonight.
Sunday is shaping up to be a good movie day as widespread rain moves back into the area. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but conditions will not be favorable for any severe weather. Rainfall amounts will generally be around half an inch through Sunday night, which is good news for the ongoing drought.
Halloween on Monday will feature a few showers early in the day, but the rain will be gone just in time for Trick-or-Treating. Monday's highs will be in the 70s with temperatures dropping into the 60s as the search for candy begins.
The rest of the week will feature highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. There will be a slim chance of a shower on Wednesday, but the rest of the week will be dry.
