Happy Sunday! The gusty winds will finally die down this evening as low pressure pulls away from the area. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s before falling into the 40s tonight. Cloud cover will linger overnight, but skies will gradually clear by Monday morning.
Monday will feature dry conditions, with mild temperatures to start the week. The dry weather will be brief as another round of heavy rain moves into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This mid-week system could bring a few strong storms to the Tennessee Valley. The main severe threat will be to our west, but this is something that we will keep an eye on in the coming days. Additional rainfall of 1-2" will be possible through Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will be dry, with cooler temperatures settling into the region. Mild temperatures and rain chances will return by the weekend.
