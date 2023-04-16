Sunny and breezy conditions will continue this evening as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the 50s shortly after sunset and bottom out in the low to mid 40s tonight. Westerly winds at 10-15 mph overnight will drop wind chills into the 30s by Monday morning. You might need to break out the jacket for your Monday morning commute!
Monday will feature sunny skies and unseasonably cool temperatures, with highs only reaching the 60s. It will be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Dry conditions will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s each afternoon.
Rain chances will sneak back into the area Friday and Saturday as our next weather maker swings through the Tennessee Valley.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.