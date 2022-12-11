Happy Sunday! Pockets of light rain this morning will be followed by overcast skies, making for another dreary day for the Tennessee Valley. The rain will be slightly more widespread for our Georiga and Alabama communities this morning, but additional rainfall amounts will be light. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s for the entire day, so grab a light jacket before heading out and about!
Dry conditions will return Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. The dry streak will be short-lived as our next weather maker arrives Wednesday. Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday, possibly lingering into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals will be impressive, ranging from 1-3" across much of the area.
Behind this system, much colder air will begin to filter in Thursday night into the weekend. There could even be a few mountain snow showers Friday night into Saturday. Any accumulations look unlikely at this point.
