Good morning, there will be some rain showers this morning primarily in our Georgia and Alabama communities. These showers will fade out by about noon, and then for the afternoon into evening, a few pop-up spotty showers/storms will be possible areawide. A lot of locations will remain dry today, especially in Tennessee and North Carolina. It will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs from about 75-80. Tonight, clouds will gradually decrease with lows from 51-58.
Wednesday will be a stunning weather day with low humidity, mostly sunny skies, a northeast breeze, and highs in the low 80s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with the return of a few showers along the higher elevations and highs near 84. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to 80 and clouds mixed with sunshine. All three days will have chances for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop-up, mainly in the afternoon hours, with drier conditions for the rest of the days.
Memorial Day on Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 82. There will be a slim chance of a spotty shower, but as of now, most of your outdoor plans and memorial ceremonies look to be fine.