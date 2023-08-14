Today will be another day of high heat, humidity, and storms. Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day as many of our counties are under Heat Advisories for sweltering heat index values as high as 103-109° this afternoon. If you work outside, please watch yourself and others. Students, coaches, and band directors need to be aware of the heat for after-school practices. Stay hydrated and cool down when you can to prevent overheating. Air temperature highs today will range from 90-95.
In addition to the heat, there will also be storms today/tonight. We’re under a Level 1 Marginal to Level 2 Slight Risk (Chattanooga & north). There will be a few downpours this afternoon, but mainly tonight will have the severe risk from about 8pm to 4am ET with a cold front passing. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but isolated hail will be possible, too. Our soil is becoming saturated, so heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding.
Finally, the rain should end by noon on Tuesday, and then, we have nice weather! Tuesday afternoon through Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and no storms! Highs will be from 80-85 on Tuesday and Wednesday, near 88 on Thursday, and around 90 on Friday. Morning lows will be in the 60s Wednesday through Saturday.