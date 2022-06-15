We will be in Storm Alert Weather mode today as dangerous heat and humidity continue across the Tennessee Valley. High temperatures will reach near-record territory, topping out in the upper-90s. Heat indices will likely range from 103 to 110 degrees this afternoon.
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to an elevated risk for heat illness, especially during the afternoon and evening. Be sure to take frequent breaks from work or exercise, stay hydrated, and avoid leaving your children or pets in hot vehicles.
In addition to the heat, a few strong to severe storms will be possible between 3-9 PM this evening. The main severe threats will be damaging wind gusts and small hail. The best chance for any severe storms will be across northern Georgia.
Dangerous heat and humidity levels will stick around through the end of the week. Highs will top out in the mid to upper-90s Thursday and Friday, with heat indices pushing into the triple digits. The only chance of any relief will come in the form of afternoon pop-up storms. Slightly cooler air and lower humidity levels will arrive this upcoming weekend.