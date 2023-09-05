Good morning, today will have more clouds than yesterday. It’ll be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There will be an isolated shower chance, mainly from 12pm ET into the evening. Highs today will range from 85-91. Clouds should partially break up this evening for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-60s to 70.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few widely scattered showers and storms. Highs will range from the mid-80s to 90. Thursday will repeat about the same weather with a mix of sun and clouds, highs 85-90, and a few showers/storms triggered by a cold front passing.
Then, Friday will have lower humidity, a mostly sunny sky, and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will range from 82-88. The beautiful weather will continue for the weekend as well. Both days will have mornings in the upper 50s to 65 and highs in the low to mid-80s. There will be a slim chance for a spotty shower on Sunday, but overall, the weekend will be mostly sunny.
The nice weather will extend into Monday of next week, too.