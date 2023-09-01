Today is September 1st, the first day of the meteorological Fall season. Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs ranging from 79-87. There will be a chance for a few stray showers, but most locations will stay dry to enjoy your Friday. Friday Night Football games will be really comfortable for this early in the season as temperatures fall from the low 80s into the 70s. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with mild lows in the low to mid-60s.
Saturday and Sunday will be gorgeous with plentiful sunshine. Saturday will reach 88, and Sunday will be around 90. Labor Day on Monday will be a little hotter in the low 90s with scattered clouds mixed with sunshine. Overall, it’ll be a great holiday weekend for your outdoor plans.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will range from 90-94 for highs with a small isolated shower/storm chance.