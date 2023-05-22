Good morning, today will feature cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Even though it won’t look as pretty as yesterday, today will still remain generally dry with only isolated shower/storm chances after about 1pm ET through the evening. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s – about 82 in Chattanooga. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday will have some morning sprinkles in Georgia and Alabama. Clouds will become partly sunny with highs near 80. A PM isolated shower/storm will also be possible. Then, Wednesday should be gorgeous with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s. Thursday will remain mostly sunny with highs from about 80-84. Friday will be around 79. Both Thursday and Friday will have a small chance for a shower or storm, primarily affecting our eastern mountain communities.
Then, the weekend looks pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds, morning lows in the 50s, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to 80. The great majority of the weekend will be dry with only a few spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday.