Good morning, today will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will range from about 80-85. Once again, a few hit-or-miss storms will develop during the afternoon hours and continue into the evening. The main time will be from 2-9pm ET. A lot of locations will remain dry today like what happened yesterday. Overnight will have some clouds with lows from the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday will be another similar day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low to mid-80s, and scattered PM showers/storms. The afternoon/evening storms will repeat again on Friday, and temperatures climb up more. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s. Saturday will be in the upper 80s to 90. If Chattanooga hits 90, it’ll be the first 90 degree day of 2023. Sunday will remain very warm in the upper 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a small chance for an isolated shower/storm.
The temperatures will drop down slightly for Monday and Tuesday in the mid-80s.