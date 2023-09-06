Partly to mostly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with muggy and very warm conditions. Highs today will range from 83-90. A few sporadic showers will be possible this afternoon. Then, this evening from about 6pm to midnight ET there will be a chance for widely scattered storms (30%). These storms will be hit or miss, but within these scattered storms, a couple may become strong to severe. There is a Level 1 Marginal Risk for most of our communities for damaging wind gusts possible. The chances of severe storms are low with the greatest risk for Grundy, Marion, and Jackson Counties.
Tonight will quiet down after midnight with a partly cloudy sky and mild lows in the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with falling humidity as a cold front passes over our area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a spotty shower chance. Friday looks beautiful, starting the day in the upper 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s with plentiful sunshine.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with lows in the upper 50s to 65 and highs in the mid-80s. There will be a small chance for a spotty shower, most likely in the higher elevations.