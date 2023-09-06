A few sporadic showers will be possible this afternoon. Then, this evening from about 6pm to midnight ET there will be a chance for widely scattered storms.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with muggy and very warm conditions. Highs today will range from 83-90. A few sporadic showers will be possible this afternoon. Then, this evening from about 6pm to midnight ET there will be a chance for widely scattered storms (30%). These storms will be hit or miss, but within these scattered storms, a couple may become strong to severe. There is a Level 1 Marginal Risk for most of our communities for damaging wind gusts possible. The chances of severe storms are low with the greatest risk for Grundy, Marion, and Jackson Counties.

9-6-23 SPC 12:30pm Severe Outlook

Tonight will quiet down after midnight with a partly cloudy sky and mild lows in the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with falling humidity as a cold front passes over our area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a spotty shower chance. Friday looks beautiful, starting the day in the upper 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s with plentiful sunshine.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with lows in the upper 50s to 65 and highs in the mid-80s. There will be a small chance for a spotty shower, most likely in the higher elevations.