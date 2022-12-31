Happy New Year's Eve! We are ending 2022 on a mild note, with high temperatures reaching the 60s this afternoon. Some areas will be nearly 40 degrees warmer than this time last week! We will also have to dodge a few scattered showers before the rain ends this afternoon. There will be lingering cloud cover as we usher in the new year, but no rain to worry about for those New Year's Eve plans.
The first day of 2023 will feature above-normal temperatures, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Monday will be nearly identical weather-wise.
Our next weather maker will arrive Tuesday as a cold front sweeps across the Southeast. Periods of heavy rain will begin Tuesday morning and gradually taper off before daybreak Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 1-3" will be possible through Wednesday morning. A few strong to severe storms could make it into the Tennessee Valley Tuesday afternoon, but the highest severe threat will remain to our south.
Temperatures will turn cooler behind this cold front, with dry weather returning through next weekend.