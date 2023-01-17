Happy Tuesday! The rest of your evening will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures in the 60s. Cloud cover will stick around tonight as temperatures slowly drop into the 50s. Patchy fog will develop after midnight, leading to pockets of reduced visibility through Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be a very warm January day as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. A few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day, but the main line of storms will move through between midnight and 8 AM Thursday. There will be a low-end threat of damaging wind gusts as the main line of storms moves through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts of up to half an inch will be possible with this next system.
Conditions will improve by Thursday afternoon, with dry weather returning through Saturday!
