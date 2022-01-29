Happy Sunday! The rest of your day will feature clear skies with temperatures falling into the 40s after sunset. It will be another chilly night as lows drop back into the upper-20s. Grab a jacket on your way out of the door on Monday morning!
Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be slightly above average, reaching the mid to upper-50s.
Unsettled weather will return to the area Wednesday and Thursday as moisture streams northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. Several rounds of rain will push across the region through Thursday night. 1-2" of rainfall will be possible with locally higher amounts possible. No severe weather is expected at this time, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
The rain will move out by Friday morning, with cooler temperatures settling in for the weekend.
