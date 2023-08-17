Good morning, watch for areas of valley fog this morning, and then, today will be another beautiful day. Once again, we have mild, refreshing temperatures outside in the morning. By noon, it’ll be in the upper 70s to 80, and then, afternoon highs today will be in the low to mid-80s. There will be plentiful sunshine with a few clouds. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s again.
Friday will be another great day with a mostly sunny sky and highs from 83-89.
Then, the heat starts to return. Saturday will be in the upper 80s to 90, and Sunday will be in the low 90s. It’ll be a sunny, hot summer weekend for your outdoor plans. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will climb to the mid-90s and possibly approach the upper 90s. All days will have mostly sunny skies. Thus, enjoy the slight cool down while you can because the August heat will be back.