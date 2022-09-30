Happy Friday! A fantastic day of fall-like weather is on the way, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the mid-70s. It will be breezy throughout the day as Hurricane Ian makes a third landfall along the South Carolina coastline. Sustained winds from 15-20 mph will continue in the valley areas with gusts as high as 30 mph. Gusts over 40 mph will be possible in our eastern mountain communities, where a Wind Advisory will be in place until Saturday morning.
Our rain chances from the remnants of Hurricane Ian have decreased with the latest model guidance. The best chance of rainfall will be tonight into Saturday morning for communities east of I-75. Anywhere from 0.1-0.25" of total rain will be possible in McMinn, Polk, Fannin, Gilmer, and Cherokee Counties. The rest of the area will see little to no rain at all.
After rain showers exit the area Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend will feature fantastic weather. We will have cool mornings in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s. It is shaping up to be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the fall weather!