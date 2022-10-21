Happy Friday! Southerly winds will help temperatures rebound nicely this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper-60s to lower-70s. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day, with only a few passing high clouds this afternoon.
After an entire week of below-average temperatures, a warmer weekend lies ahead. Saturday and Sunday will feature daytime highs in the mid-70s with overnight lows only dropping into the 40s and 50s. Dry weather will accompany the warmer temperatures, making for a fantastic weekend for fall activities!
Warm, dry conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday before our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. There isn't going to be a ton of moisture with this next system, keeping rainfall amounts on the light side. Dry weather will resume Thursday, along with slightly cooler temperatures.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.