Happy Friday! Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing into the 80s this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible between 1-9 PM, but most of us will remain dry. Tonight will feature lows in the 60s under a mostly clear sky.
Saturday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and hot as highs return to the upper 80s. There will be a slim chance of a pop-up shower, but rain chances will be around 10%.
Our next weather maker will arrive Sunday evening into Monday morning as a cold front pushes across the Tennessee Valley. Showers and storms will develop late Sunday before gradually tapering off during the day on Monday. Strong to severe storms will be possible with this system, especially for our Tennessee communities. The main severe threat will be damaging wind gusts and small hail. Conditions will improve Tuesday and Wednesday as drier air moves into the area.
