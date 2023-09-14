Good morning, step outside this morning and you’ll feel a difference in the air with low humidity in place. The air will be comfortable all day long. There will be more clouds today, but you’ll get to enjoy highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon into the evening, mainly for our far south and eastern communities. Then, tonight will be partly cloudy with lows from 58 to 64 for most.
Friday will be partly sunny with a spotty shower chance and highs from 77-83. Humidity will rise as the day progresses. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs from the mid-70s to 82. There will be scattered showers and storms, primarily in the PM. Scattered activity will continue Sunday morning as a cold front passes, and then, there will be clearing for Sunday afternoon with only a stray shower chance. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week look to be beautiful with lower humidity and a whole lot of sunshine.