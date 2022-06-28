Good morning, what a difference a day makes! The air is more comfortable this Tuesday morning compared to yesterday as humidity fell nicely overnight.
Unfortunately, it’s only brief relief as humidity will slowly climb back up through the day today, so enjoy it while it lasts, especially this morning. Today will be partly sunny overall and mainly dry with highs near 87. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible primarily after 5pm into the evening hours. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered general storms with highs in the upper 80s to 90. Thursday will be similar. Then, rain chances will increase slightly for the holiday weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all have 40-50% chances for showers and storms. Certainly something to keep an eye on for boating, going to the pool, cookouts, and fireworks. Highs will be around 88. Lastly, the 4th of July should be partly sunny with some scattered storms possible and highs near 90.