Good morning, low-level clouds are draped across our area this morning, but overall, today will be partly sunny, making for nice weather conditions for Memorial Day. It’ll be in the upper 60s by noon, and then afternoon highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a small chance for a spotty shower this evening after about 6pm ET in the higher elevations. For most, the evening will be dry for grilling out plans. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows from 55-60.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The weather will generally be pleasant and quiet in the mornings with scattered afternoon/evening storms (30-40%). Highs for those three days will be near 84 with greater humidity.
Highs will tick up a few degrees for Friday through Sunday in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will still have the scattered PM storms, but rain chances will only be isolated on Saturday and Sunday for Riverbend.