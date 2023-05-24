Good morning, today will be beautiful so enjoy it. There will be low humidity, a mostly sunny sky, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight will have a few clouds with lows falling to 50-58 across the area.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with an isolated PM shower/storm. Highs will range from 80-84 for most spots. Then, Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures dropping slightly to 75-80.
The bigger forecast change comes for the weekend. We will be watching a low-pressure system off the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines, which may push rain into our area from the east. As of now, I’ve only increased the rain chances for Saturday and Sunday to 30% to see how this system evolves over the next few days, so check back for updates as you make weekend plans for the unofficial “start of summer.” Highs will be around 75 on Saturday and Sunday.
Then, on Monday, it’s back to mostly sunny with highs around 80. Tuesday will warm up to 85. Both days will only have a spotty shower chance.