The tulip fields at Lorenzen Farms will open to the public this Saturday.
About 20,000 tulips were planted last year, and after a successful first season, the Lorenzen's have planted about 60,000 tulips for visitors to enjoy this spring. There will also be thousands of daffodils for visitors to enjoy.
The tulips will be $1.50 per steam and $18 for a dozen. Baskets will be provided to those who want to purchase tulips, and the farm will wrap your flowers when you have finished picking. Also, it is recommended to bring a container with water to keep your flowers hydrated on the drive home.
The tulip field will be opened from Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 7 PM and Sunday from 12-7 PM.
Lorenzen Farm Location: 1374 New Bethel Rd, Dayton, TN 37321