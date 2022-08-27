The heat index has climbed into the mid-90s across much of the area. It will warm a few more degrees before temperatures slowly drop this evening. A few stray showers will be possible in the Blue Ridge mountains, but most of us will remain dry. Skies will range from mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight, with lows dropping into the 70s.
The heat will keep rolling Sunday and Monday as highs reach the lower-90s both days. There will be plenty of sunshine with only a 10-20% chance of an afternoon storm.
Tuesday will be our best chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches from the north. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible. High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.
Wednesday through Friday will be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain toasty, with highs ranging between 87-91 degrees. However, the humidity will be lower by the end of the week, making it feel a little more comfortable!
