Happy Friday! Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the low to mid-80s. Isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, especially in our eastern communities. Rain chances will be highest in Cherokee Co in NC, Fannin, Gilmer, and Murray Co in GA, and Polk Co in TN. Most of the storms will fade away during the overnight hours, with temperatures slowly dropping back into the 60s.
Afternoon and evening storm chances will continue into the upcoming weekend. The best timeframe for storms will be between 1-9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible on Sunday, but the overall severe threat for the weekend will be on the low side. Highs will range from 83-87 degrees.
Afternoon storm chances will continue Monday with highs topping out in the mid-80s. Summer-like heat will begin to ramp up Tuesday through Thursday as highs close in on the 90-degree mark for the first time this year!
