Good morning, humidity will gradually rise today as our wind shifts from out of the NE to out of the SE. Friday will have a partly sunny sky overall, but at times, it’ll be mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High temperatures today will be a little below normal from 75-82 across the area. Friday evening will fall through the 70s with an isolated shower possible mainly before 9pm ET. Then, tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a chance for a spotty morning shower, and then activity will increase to scattered after about 1pm ET. The scattered showers and storms will continue into Saturday night. Showers should wrap up Sunday morning as a cold front passes over the area. Sunday afternoon will have decreasing clouds, a spotty shower to the east, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all look beautiful for next week. Skies will be mostly sunny with low humidity, morning lows in the mid-50s to around 60, and afternoon highs in the low 80s.