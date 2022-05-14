Happy Saturday! Pop-up showers and storms will continue to fire up across the Tennessee Valley through 9 PM. Storm motion is nearly stationary today, so locally heavy rainfall of an inch or more will be possible. The highest chance of rain will be along the Cumberland Plateau, with isolated activity in the valley. Those who remain dry will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 80s.
Tonight, most of the shower activity will die down as temperatures drop back into the 60s.
Sunday and Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper-80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible each day, but the overall chance of rain will be low (20-30%).
Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. The heat will crank up Wednesday through Friday as temperatures reach the 90s for the first time this year!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.