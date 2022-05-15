Happy Sunday! Temperatures will start on the mild side this morning as we wake up to the low to mid-60s. Areas that received additional rainfall during the overnight hours will be dealing with patchy fog between 6-9 AM. After the fog lifts, skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the evening hours. Isolated showers and storms will develop between 2-9 PM. The highest chance of rain will be in the higher terrain along the Cumberland Plateau and in the eastern mountains. High temperatures will range from 84-88 degrees.
Any showers and storms will quickly dissipate after sunset. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with overnight lows dropping into the lower-60s.
Another round of rain will be possible early Monday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The rain will be spotty along the front, but there will be the chance for a few strong storms with gusty winds. Conditions will improve by Monday afternoon as drier air moves into the region.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs reaching the mid-80s. The heat will crank up Wednesday through Friday as temperatures reach the 90s for the first time this year!
