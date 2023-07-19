Rain will increase for the early afternoon hours as it spreads across our area from the northwest. Low-end risks remain for localized flooding and an isolated severe storm. Be mindful of wet roads and reduced visibility for your afternoon errands/travels. The rain will decrease between about 4 and 5pm ET with only an isolated evening shower. Due to the rain and clouds, highs will be cooler today from about 80-87 with the warmest temperatures generally to the south of Chattanooga. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
More rounds of storms will be possible on both Thursday and Friday with hot and very muggy conditions as well. Localized flood as rain totals add up will be possible. Highs will be in the low 90s. Then, the rain should finish up Saturday morning for our southern communities, leading to a nice rest of the weekend. Lower humidity will settle in place for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-80s and upper-80s, respectively. The nice weather will continue on Monday with a mostly sunny sky and highs around 90.