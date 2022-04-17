Happy Easter! Other than a few light showers, most of the rain has held off for your Easter Sunday! The rest of your evening will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers possible. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-60s. Rain chances will increase tonight as a disturbance swing through the area. Periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible, but any severe threat will remain to our south. Additional rainfall will generally be less than an inch.
Rain showers will quickly end before sunrise Monday morning. Temperatures will remain slightly below average, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-60s. Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue Tuesday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper-30s. Patchy frost will be possible in rural areas Tuesday morning.
A major warm-up will arrive by the end of the week as daytime highs return to the mid-80s across the Tennessee Valley.
