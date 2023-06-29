Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day for increasing heat, isolated strong to severe storms, and bad air quality.
Heat: Today's highs will reach the low to mid 90s, with the heat index values climbing as high as 99 degrees. Remember to take the proper heat safety precautions!
Storms: Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible this evening. The timing and evolution of these storms are in question. If the storms to our north stay together, our best timing would be between 7 PM and midnight. If the cluster of storms weakens, our storm chances will be low this evening. Assuming the storms move through, the main concern would be the potential for damaging wind gusts.
Air Quality: As of 11 AM, the Air Quality Index in Chattanooga is in the 'Red' unhealthy range at 151. The rest of the area is in the 'Orange' sensitive range but is forecasted to improve by this evening. Consider limiting time outdoors, especially if you have respiratory issues.
The heat and humidity will build Friday through Sunday, with heat indices as high as 105. Isolated strong to severe storms will also be possible through the weekend.