Happy Saturday! Our eyes will be on the East Coast this Memorial Day weekend as a low-pressure system develops off the Carolina coastline. This system will gradually move inland, bringing cloud cover and cooler temperatures to the Tennessee Valley. Widely scattered rain showers will be possible late this evening, especially for our northeastern communities. Spotty showers will continue tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s. Sunday will feature unseasonably cool temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Spotty showers will be possible during the first part of the day, with rain chances dwindling by the evening.
Memorial Day will be dry, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Tuesday through Friday will feature a warming trend as highs return to the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible by the end of the week, but overall rain chances will be low as we enter into June.
