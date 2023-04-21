Happy Friday! Today will be another warm day, with highs reaching the lower 80s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and storms will develop this evening around 6 PM and increase overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather looks unlikely at this point. Rain chances will gradually end from west to east between 6-8 AM ET Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 0.5-1" will be possible through Saturday morning.
After the cold front passes Saturday morning, the rest of the day will feature clearing skies and cooler temperatures in the 60s. Northwesterly winds will pick up during the afternoon, occasionally gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will turn chilly Saturday night, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.
Sunday and Monday will feature unseasonably cool weather, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost will be possible for our mountain communities, especially Monday and Tuesday morning.
