Happy Thursday! Another unseasonably warm day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Low humidity and breezy southerly winds will result in an elevated fire risk through this evening. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM ET for our Tennessee counties and Cherokee County, NC. Avoid doing anything that could create a spark, and refrain from outdoor burning.
Tonight will feature a clear sky, with overnight lows dropping into the mid 50s. Friday will be another warm day, with highs reaching the lower 80s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. A few showers will be possible during the evening, but the better chance of rain arrives after 8 PM until about 6 AM Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather looks unlikely. Rainfall amounts of up to half an inch will be possible.
After the cold front passes Saturday morning, the rest of the day will feature clearing skies and cooler temperatures. The nice weather will stick around through Sunday, with highs returning to the 60s.