Happy Saturday! Steady rain will end from west to east this afternoon as moisture pulls off into the Carolinas. Cloud cover and pockets of drizzle will hang around tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Roadways will remain wet tonight, so take it slow if you have plans to be out and about!
Easter Sunday is looking much better compared to the last two days. We will have dry conditions with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. There will be clouds around early in the day, but sunshine will gradually take over during the evening. Conditions are looking good for any Easter festivities that will take place tomorrow.
Monday through Thursday will feature a warming trend, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s by mid-week. Dry weather will stick around through Thursday before rain chances return Friday.
