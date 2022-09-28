Tennessee's adjutant general says hundreds of Tennessee National Guard members are being deployed to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it heads toward Florida. Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said Gov. Bill Lee authorized deployment of about 1,200 soldiers and airmen. Guard members will help the Florida National Guard with recovery and debris removal. Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade will be the Task Force Headquarters element, and units from both the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 230th Sustainment Command will be mobilizing specific units. The guard says three helicopters with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion will also assist.