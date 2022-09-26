With the Atlantic and Gulf becoming very active, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center to prepare for any potential impact from Hurricane Ian later this week.
Hurricane Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening today through Tuesday.
Different hurricane plotting models suggest several routes for the storm before it could make landfall. Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of Georgia.
"I want to thank Director Stallings and his team, as well as our emergency management partners throughout the state who stand at the ready, ensuring Georgia is prepared for whatever this major storm system could bring," Kemp said. "I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify. Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance."