Good Tuesday. We will start to see the humidity returning this evening with temps falling through the low 80s into the 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing shower or storm this evening.

Wednesday the humidity will be back in full force with the high reaching 88. We will likely have a few afternoon showers or storms, but they will be widely scattered.

7 day forecast

Thursday through the weekend will be no different. We will be stuck in a "broken record" forecast of lows in the low 70s, highs in the muggy upper 80s, and a few scattered storms popping up each afternoon.

Monday marks Independence Day. The only change to the pattern will be the temperature climbing even a little higher with our afternoon topping out at 91 with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. We will get a few afternoon / evening storms on the 4th as well.

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

