Good morning, a few isolated showers will be possible early this morning, especially in our Georgia communities. Today will be partly sunny as humidity gradually falls throughout the day. After sunrise, rainfall chances will be slim to none with only a stray shower/storm. Wind will be from the north at 5-10 mph. Highs today will range from about 78-85. Then, tonight there will still be some clouds remaining with lows from 56-64.
Thursday will be partly sunny again with the lowest humidity of this week. Highs will range from 75-82 with a spotty shower. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Once again, a spotty shower will be possible. Then, the weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds. Both days with have some scattered showers and storms at 30-40% probability. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
A cold front will sweep through on Sunday, clearing out for sunny skies on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s with falling humidity, making for a gorgeous day. Tuesday, also, looks beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s.