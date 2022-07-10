Sunday will get off to a quiet start with a few areas of patchy fog before 9 AM. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will be stifling once again, and heat index values will push well into the 90s later today. Pop-up storms will be possible between 1-8 PM, with the highest chance of rain east of I-75 in our eastern communities. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding in low-lying areas. Any rain chances will end tonight, with temperatures dropping into the lower-70s.
Monday and Tuesday will feature highs around 90 degrees with mainly dry conditions. A stray shower will be possible Tuesday evening, but the better chance of rain will come Wednesday as moisture surges northward across the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances will linger into Thursday before drier weather arrives by the end of the week.
