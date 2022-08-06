Happy Saturday! Other than a few scattered showers earlier this afternoon, conditions have remained quiet across the Tennessee Valley. The rest of the evening will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with additional pop-up storms possible through 10 PM. Rain chances will dry up tonight as temperatures drop back into the 70s.
Another round of afternoon scattered showers and storms will fire up Sunday. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper-80s. Pack that umbrella if you have any outdoor plans this weekend!
A wet pattern will continue to be in place Monday through Thursday. The highest coverage of thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening each day. Localized flooding will be possible with the slower-moving storms throughout the week. Higher rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s. Slightly cooler air and drier conditions will arrive this weekend.
