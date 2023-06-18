Happy Father's Day! Another hot day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs approach 90 degrees. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon as a cluster of storms moves across the Southeast. Most of our day will be dry, but there will be the potential of scattered showers and storms after 5 PM with a coverage of 30-40%. Rain chances will increase after sunset into the overnight hours as temperatures slowly drop back into the upper 60s.
Daily storm chances will be likely next week as we enter an active pattern across the Tennessee Valley. The best chance for rain will be Monday through Wednesday as a cut-off low-pressure system meanders across the Southeast. A few strong to severe storms will be possible each day, but the overall severe threat looks low. Active weather will continue through the weekend, with pop-up storm chances from Thursday through Saturday. 1-3" of rain with localized higher amounts will be possible through next weekend.
